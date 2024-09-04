Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,987 shares of company stock worth $17,535,714. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

