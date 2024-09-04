Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Raised by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,516 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 838,762 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after buying an additional 788,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after acquiring an additional 700,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

