Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

