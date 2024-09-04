Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $136,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

