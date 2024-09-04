Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

Booking stock traded down $27.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,786.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,786.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,698.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,073.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

