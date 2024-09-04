Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $459,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. 1,191,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,564. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.