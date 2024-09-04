Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $115.99. The company had a trading volume of 241,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

