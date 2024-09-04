Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 55 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded up $18.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.73. The stock had a trading volume of 456,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,054. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.75 and a 200 day moving average of $347.03. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.