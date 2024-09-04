Comparing A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

A2Z Smart Technologies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -118.83% -6,821.36% -118.89% Regal Rexnord -0.02% 9.16% 3.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Regal Rexnord’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $7.14 million 3.55 -$16.06 million ($0.33) -1.87 Regal Rexnord $6.35 billion 1.64 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -326.52

A2Z Smart Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A2Z Smart Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A2Z Smart Technologies and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 1 6 0 2.86

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $189.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point. The company also manufactures and sells precision metal parts; provides retail automation solutions; and develops Fuel Tank Inertia Capsule System technology (FTICS), a vehicle device cover for the military and civilian automotive industry. In addition, it provides maintenance services utilizing the application of advanced engineering capabilities to the military and security markets, as well as develops related products for the civilian and retail markets; container leasing services; and maintenance services for complex electronic systems and products. It serves its products to grocery stores, hardware stores, household essentials, do it yourself (DIY) retailers, discount stores, warehouse stores, convenience stores, drug stores, duty free shops, and similar outlets. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

