Comparing First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 18.71% 8.82% 1.05% OceanFirst Financial 14.78% 5.85% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Bancshares and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than OceanFirst Financial.

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Bancshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $275.82 million 3.84 $75.46 million $2.52 13.48 OceanFirst Financial $388.93 million 2.66 $104.03 million $1.71 10.29

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancshares beats OceanFirst Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers online internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant services, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates full-service banking and financial service offices, motor bank facility, and loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

