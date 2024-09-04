Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
CMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.
CMPX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
