Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

