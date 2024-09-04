Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $44.23

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $44.23 or 0.00077190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $383.85 million and $35.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007014 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.85 or 0.34937782 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,186 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,186.2762022 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.28043041 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $29,940,515.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.