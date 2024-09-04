Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Reaches $33.27 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $538.37 million and $33.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,476.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.56 or 0.00551661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00115735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.00307961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00031324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00078997 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,039,194,186 coins and its circulating supply is 4,339,191,307 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,039,116,482.57 with 4,339,116,466.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1243732 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $29,631,304.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

