Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 4,729,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,364,574. The firm has a market cap of $619.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

