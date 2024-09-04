Consolidated Planning Corp Has $3.42 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.73. 903,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

