Consolidated Planning Corp Has $580,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,851. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $146.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

