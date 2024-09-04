Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,596. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 170.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

