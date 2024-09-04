Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $2.92 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,057.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $475,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,998,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

