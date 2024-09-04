Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 1,475 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 890,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,788,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 970,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,720. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.