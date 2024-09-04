Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

