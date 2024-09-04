Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $5.19 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 136,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,644. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

