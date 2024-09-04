Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Down 3.1%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.76. 10,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 351,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Construction Partners news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,423 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,360,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,832,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,410,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,403,000 after acquiring an additional 268,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.