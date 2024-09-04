ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) vs. Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Financial Review

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) and Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and Allegro.eu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 0 2 0 0 2.00 Allegro.eu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.46 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.45 Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ContextLogic and Allegro.eu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allegro.eu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Allegro.eu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36% Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allegro.eu beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket. The company also operates ceneo.pl, a multi-category price comparison site; and eBilet, an event ticket sales site facilitating the sale of a range of entertainment, cultural, family, and sports events. Further, it operates Allegro Pay, a consumer finance and lending solutions provider; Opennet.pl, a technology solutions provider for logistics; X-press Couriers, a same day delivery courier service; and SkyNet Customes Brokers, a customs broker agency. In addition, it is involved in the data processing, hosting, and related activities; other information technology and computer service activities; computer facilities management activities; and software-related and computer consultancy activities. The company was formerly known as Adinan Super Topco S.a r.l. and changed its name to Allegro.eu SA in August 2020. Allegro.eu SA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

