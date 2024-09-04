Cooke & Bieler LP Has $33.86 Million Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 775.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504,988 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $33,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AESI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,555. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

