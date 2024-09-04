Cooke & Bieler LP Has $51.12 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,654 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.15% of Kenvue worth $51,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,932,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,519,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.