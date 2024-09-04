Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,030 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.25% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $127,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 1,306,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,958. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

