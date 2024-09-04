Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 35,325 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,325 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.60% of WSFS Financial worth $45,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 372,402 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

WSFS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 24,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

