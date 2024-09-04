Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $40.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Core & Main shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 2,847,935 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $98,876,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

