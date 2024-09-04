Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST opened at $878.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $855.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.36. The stock has a market cap of $389.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.18 and a one year high of $918.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

