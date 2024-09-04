Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA remained flat at $23.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 160,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.