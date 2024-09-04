Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $364.67 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.