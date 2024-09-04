Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $326.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

