Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 894,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.