Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 27.5% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 240.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.