Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

