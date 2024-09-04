Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,499 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.