Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after acquiring an additional 134,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 78,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.