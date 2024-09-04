Craig Hallum Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $3.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWH. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

