Creditcoin Price Tops $0.39 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $144.84 million and $7.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

