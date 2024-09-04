Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,337,942. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.