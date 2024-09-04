Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading 6.2% Higher

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

