Croda International Plc (COIHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 23rd

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Stock Down 2.0 %

COIHY opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

