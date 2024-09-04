Cronos (CRO) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $6.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00037974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

