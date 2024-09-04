CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.30

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 43008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

