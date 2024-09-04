CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CureVac from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

CVAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 664,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CureVac by 25.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,778 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

