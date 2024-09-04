cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.45 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $46.45 million and $69.28 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $4,644.97 or 0.08028306 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

