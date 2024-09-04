CyberConnect (CYBER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85.44 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. CyberConnect has a market cap of $85.44 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00005635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.13455315 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $11,153,639.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

