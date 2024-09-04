DA Davidson Weighs in on GMS Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get GMS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

GMS Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.