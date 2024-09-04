DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.83 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00077095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007095 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.