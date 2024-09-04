dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,622.51

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $4,622.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00113415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99944925 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,189.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.